GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – An animal shelter in Girard saves cats and dogs from a life on the streets, but the animals serve a much bigger purpose.

Veronica Caruso started Small World Animal Shelter when she was 16. She is a retired special education teacher, but it’s her life’s passion to take care of abandoned pets.

Caruso’s pets are not primarily up for adoption, however. That’s because her shelter is a place for children with special needs.

Kids can come and spend time with her pets.

“They call to make sure I’m here, and it’s like two, three hours they play,” she said.

Caruso said a lot of kids that stop by are nonverbal, so it’s special to see the kids connect with her pets.

“They’re all geniuses, generally. They’re all so brilliant, but they can’t get it out, so this is a little leeway for them, and it’s also rest for their parents for at least an hour,” she said.

The kids and pets are like family to Caruso.

Those interested in learning more about the shelter or visiting the animals can find information on the shelter’s Facebook page or by calling 330-727-1878.