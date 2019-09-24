Additional $875K will help laid-off GM Lordstown employees find new work

The money will also be available to the four area suppliers hit by the Lordstown plant closing

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More help is on the way for laid-off GM Lordstown workers. Congressman Tim Ryan said an additional $875,000 is now available to help them find more work.

The money will go to the Department of Jobs and Family Services and be used for reemployment services for the workers.

The money will also be available to the four area suppliers hit by the Lordstown plant closing.

“GM Lordstown’s closure was devastating for the Mahoning Valley and all of Northeast Ohio,” Ryan said. “The men and women who worked at the Lordstown plant produced world-class vehicles year after year. They devoted their lives, working day and night, to make GM the company it is today. They did everything right. I am pleased that this additional funding has been made available to them, they need this relief.”

These workers are also eligible for job training.