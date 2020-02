Watch the video below to see the impact the 3D pens have had on Mrs. Wisbar's students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Glenwood Junior High School in Boardman enjoy art class even more now after being introduced to 3D pens.

The 3D pens are used to design and build three-dimensional artwork.

Last year, the Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence awarded seven teachers mini-grants. Art teacher Chelsea Wisbar was one of them.

