Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning
Closings and delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Addiction treatment center opens in Boardman

Local News

This center marks the 16th BrightView location in Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Health, Medical Generic

Credit: pagadesign/SEAN GLADWELL/Moment/Getty Images

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new addiction treatment center is opening its doors in the Valley on Wednesday.

BrightView is opening a new office on Trailwood Drive in Boardman. This center marks the 16th BrightView location in Ohio.

The center provides evidence-based addiction medicine, individual and group counseling as well as wrap-around social support services.

The goal of BrightView is to help patients achieving lasting recovery.

The new Boardman office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award