Acupuncture specialists team up to raise money for Autism Society of Mahoning Valley

(WKBN) – Natural wellness centers in Boardman and Newton Falls are teaming up to support the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley.
On Friday, an Acupuncture for a Cause fundraiser is happening at the Ohio Naturopathic Wellness Center in Boardman.
All acupuncture sessions will generate a donation to help ASMV provide social and support groups.
The same event will be happening at Suzelis Holistic Health in Newton Falls Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All appointments need to be scheduled in advance.
For questions or to register for the Oct. 3 event, call or text 330-872-1577.
