Actor, Magician Michael Carbonaro performing at Warren’s Packard Music Hall

Carbonara is known for his hit television series, “The Carbonaro Effect" on truTV

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Actor and Magician Michael Carbonaro will be performing live at the Packard Music Hall in Warren.

The all-ages show is at 7 p.m. January 9.

Carbonara is known for his hit television series, “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV. His local show promises to offer “his signature blend of bizarre antics, audience interaction, hilarious video clips and mind-blowing magic.”

Carbonara, who has also appeared in other TV shows, earned the “OUTFEST Best Actor” award as well as the “Magician of the Year” honor, bestowed upon him by the Academy of Magical Arts in 2015. In 2016, he was the inaugural recipient of the Copperfield Prize, which recognizes an individual for elevating the art of magic.

To buy tickets to see Michael Carbonaro you can go to MichaelCarbonaro.com or TicketMaster.