NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Some flying activity is happening around the new Meijer at the Eastwood Mall Complex.

A helicopter is working on installing heating insulation, air conditioning and an HVAC along the roof at the new Meijer, according to Joe Bell, director of corporate communications at the Cafaro Company.

Bell says there is still no solid opening date for the Meijer, which was announced nearly a year and a half ago.

“Progress is moving along nicely,” said Bell.

He said he expects the store to open in early Spring of 2023.

Bell also says there will be news of a new development at the Eastwood Mall coming sometime next week.

Stay tuned with First News to find out more.