Activist calls on others to take stand against Youngstown’s ‘failing’ school district

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local activist who’s been critical of the Youngstown City School District is now calling on leaders in the Black community to take a stand against more than two decades of failing state report cards.

Author and historian Jimma McWilson told reporters Wednesday that more than half of the district’s students are minorities. Still, he complains none of the leaders of those communities has stepped up to hold the locally-elected school board or the state accountable for what he says are 22 years of failing grades.

“That’s a responsibility that is more than a white responsibility. That falls right smack back into the leadership that has made no bones, no outrage about the fact that these Fs are unacceptable,” McWilson said.

McWilson says in those 22 years, more than $3 billion has been spent on education, locally, amounting to more than $12,000 per student.

No one from the local school administration would respond to McWilson’s comments.

