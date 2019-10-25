Active shooter training to be held at Youngstown State

The presentation is open to the public and anyone can attend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An active shooter training will take place Monday at Youngstown State University.

The training will be led by Michael Peterson, who has been doing this type of training for years.

The purpose of the training will be to minimize the risk of workplace violence and to teach people how to respond in the event of an active shooter situation.

“We tend to think that there’s nothing we can do and data shows us there are things we can do to survive and to win, so that’s what we’re gonna talk about,” he said.

Peterson said the presentation is open to the public and anyone can attend. He said the information he will be providing can be applied in any workplace or public setting in the event of a threat.

“This is not just a YSU issue, but this will be something that — trust me — will benefit everyone that shows up.”

The training will take place in the Chestnut Room inside Kilcawley Center. The first training will be at 2 p.m. and the second will be at 7 p.m.