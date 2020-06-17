ACTION partners with local church to prepare healthy meals for Youngstown kids

Each child gets a bag lunch with a wrap, vegetables, fruit and drink

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another source of healthy food prepared for Youngstown kids joined the Valley on Wednesday.

ACTION has teamed up with other community groups to make and distribute meals once a week to Youngstown kids up to age 18.

All of the nutritious meals are prepared by Susan Payton at the Cultivate Café. Each child gets a bag lunch with a wrap, vegetables, fruit and drink.

Pick-up is at the Christ Centered Church on Hudson Avenue in Youngstown.

“Although a lot of other organizations and the school system is doing a great job, we just wanted to do our part,” said Pastor Christopher McKee from Christ Centered Church.

We have several grants from community organizations who care about the nutrition of our children, who want to see them get healthy meals yearlong. We’re hoping it’s well-received. I mean, we’ve got kids coming now. An opportunity to give parents a break from cooking, maybe, and the kids get something healthy to eat,” said organizer Vicki Vicars.

Organizers plan to do this food giveaway every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. That’s to make sure children are taken care of until they return to school.