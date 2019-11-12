ACTION members meet in Youngstown Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church

The group is coming up with ways to tackle issues that keep some of the most vulnerable from the service they need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local churches came together Tuesday morning to talk about some of the most pressing issues in the community.

ACTION members gathered at Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church on Oak Hill in Youngstown.

The focus this month is on social justice.

The group is coming up with ways to tackle issues that keep some of the most vulnerable from the service they need.

“We are really encouraging pastors and members f congregations to think outside of just their church communities to think about how to serve a community that struggle with hunger, struggles with food deserts, struggles with poverty and racism,” said Reverend Joseph Boyd.

The ACTION group meets every month to discuss issues facing neighbors in the Mahoning County.