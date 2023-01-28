(WKBN) — On Saturday, ACTION of Trumbull County held a ribbon cutting for the expansion of their community work in Trumbull.

ACTION currently covers Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

For about a year now, ACTION has supported Trumbull County. Director of ACTION Rose Carter describes the need to expand the program even more in Trumbull.

“We’re in a food desert, we have crime, we have voter registration that we need,” Carter said.

ACTION supports, informs and creates real change in the community.

“Our senior citizens should not have to go halfway across town or halfway out of town to get food,” said lead organizer Pastor Jeffrey Stanford.

ACTION is thankful for the Trumbull county commissioners also Mercy Health who donated food vouchers. Vouchers were for the first 50 people who attended the event.

“We all need healthy vegetables and meats and when you go on the truck and see how it is you’ll see that we have everything,” Carter said.

It will offer everything from fresh vegetables and fruits to meats and canned goods. Although the Mahoning Valley Truck made an appearance, Trumbull County will have its own food truck.

The truck is in the process of being ordered.

The food truck isn’t the only thing ACTION has planned.

“We’re also going to deal with IV — which is integrated voter registration. We’re also going to deal with transportation, the bus routes up here. We want to deal with racial justice and equality,” Stanford said.