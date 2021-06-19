ACTION holds health fair during Juneteenth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During Youngstown’s Juneteenth celebration, ACTION held a health fair nearby.

People could get free mammograms and prostate exams. The group also helps connect people with healthy food because they see a need for it in the city.

“We want to be able to have a grocery store in the city and until we do that, then that’s why we’re coming up with our mobile market, that’s why we have all of the health fairs. That’s why we have the pop up markets all over the city from local farmers, and so it is essential,” said ACTION executive director Rose Carter.