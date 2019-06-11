Accused Warren bar shooter facing additional felony charge

Breaking News
Ryan Rulong

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of shooting into a Warren bar now faces additional charges for an incident at the jail.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Ryan Rulong on a felony vandalism charge.

Prosecutors said on May 18, Rulong broke a window in his cell at the Trumbull County Jail.

Police arrested Rulong on May 15, charging him with attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery for the shooting at University at Larchmont Bar & Grill.

Police said they were able to link Rulong to the shooting during an investigation of a robbery at TrueNorth gas station in Howland, for which he is also charged.

