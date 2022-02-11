YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The officer who pulled over a suspect in a triple shooting last year in which a Chaney High School student was paralyzed testified Friday in a suppression motion that the suspect did not appear to be drunk.

City police officer Fred Herdman said in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that Shawta Hasley, 27, was speeding before he pulled him over but did not appear to be driving drunk, and he did not exhibit any other signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Hasley faces three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a May 7 shooting in the 100 block of Willis Avenue that wounded three females, including a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck and is paralyzed.

Hasley was not arrested until May 12, when Herdman pulled him over for an improper turn. When he found out a warrant was issued for Hasley, he was arrested for the shootings.

The case is set for trial Feb. 22.

His attorney, Lynn Maro,is asking Judge Maureen Sweeney that any statements Hasley made to police when he was arrested be thrown out because Hasley was under the influence at the time.

Herdman said he did not notice an odor of alcohol on Hasley nor were his pupils dilated, which is another sign someone may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Although Hasley was driving fast, Herdman said as far as he remembers he was not swerving across the road and he did stop at signs.

Herdman works a special unit that focuses on gun crimes, and Maro asked him how long it had been since he arrested someone for drunken driving or driving under the influence of drugs. Herdman said he was not sure, but it has been at least a year.

However, under redirect examination from Assistant Prosecutor Aaron Meikle, Herdman said he has had plenty of experience in the last year either answering calls or running across people who were under the influence.

Judge Sweeney is expected to issue her ruling before the trial is scheduled to begin.