Accused Valley drug dealer pleads guilty in federal court in methamphetamine case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man federal prosecutors say gave methamphetamine to others to sell in the Mahoning Valley pleaded guilty Monday to a conspiracy charge in federal court.

Neil Dye, 36, who is serving a sentence in an unrelated case in the Trumbull Correctional Institution, entered a guilty plea before U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 23.

Dye was one of six people indicted in March for selling methamphetamine from July 8, 2019 to December in the Youngstown and Warren area.

Prosecutors said Dye was one of two people who supplied drugs to four others to sell.

Part of the case was made with undercover buys of at least 500 grams of methamphetamine by “confidential sources” working for the FBI, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland said.

Dye was the last of the six defendants in the case to plead guilty.