Accused Taco Bell robbers in court following grand jury indictment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Two men charged with robbing a Taco Bell in Youngstown and then ultimately indicted by a grand jury had their first court appearance in Mahoning County Court Tuesday.

Jayquon McMullen and Kalilo Robinson are facing robbery, kidnapping and weapons charges.

Prosecutors say they held up the Taco Bell on Youngstown Poland Road in January.

Both were captured by police within minutes of the robbery, finding money and the guns police they believe were used in the crime.

Both men are set for trial early next month.