Accused South Avenue shooter held man in Boardman hotel room at gunpoint, police say

Police say before shooting at a pickup truck on South Avenue, he threatened a man who was staying at Days Inn

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man accused of holding a man at gunpoint in a Boardman hotel Monday and shooting at a car shortly after is now facing several charges.

Richard Armstrong, Jr., 42, is charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons while under disability.

Police said Armstrong held a man at gunpoint at the Days Inn on South Avenue just after 11:30 a.m.

The victim, who was staying at the hotel, said he ran into Armstrong in the parking lot and Armstrong asked him if he was just passing by. The victim said he was and he wasn’t from the area.

The victim said Armstrong then followed him into the building and to his room. He said Armstrong pulled out a gun and said, “Quit playing with me.” The victim claimed Armstrong was accusing him of having someone follow Armstrong. He told Armstrong he didn’t know what he was talking about and he wasn’t having anyone follow him.

Armstrong then pulled out a second gun and asked if “he” (the man Armstrong claimed was following him) was worth dying for, according to a police report. The victim again said he didn’t know what Armstrong was talking about and he didn’t want to die.

The victim said Armstrong eventually let him go and left Days Inn.

About an hour later, a road worker told a police officer on duty along the South Avenue paving project that there was an emergency near Best Driving School.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw a man shooting at a pickup truck, then the truck took off.

Several road workers and witnesses told police there was a guy with a gun behind Whatawash Car Wash who later started heading into the woods behind St. Luke Church.

Police found Armstrong in the woods. They said he was yelling that he didn’t have a gun.

Officers held him at gunpoint and ordered him out of the woods, but they said he wasn’t listening. He wasn’t obeying orders to raise his hands in the air either, according to a police report.

Armstrong told officers that they knew they wanted to “kill him” and “hurt him,” and he said he was recording the officers on his phone, according to police.

He eventually came out of the woods and was arrested. Officers said he had a loaded magazine, a Days Inn room key and an ID that belonged to the victim.

Police found the gun at the car wash, as well as two shell casings in front of Stanley Lawn & Landscape.

More stories from WKBN.com: