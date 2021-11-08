Accused men on trial for 2018 shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for two men accused of a Nov. 2018 shooting death on the East Side.



Stephon Hopkins, 28, and Lorice Moore, 25, are on trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder for the Nov. 18, 2018, shooting death of Christopher Jackson, 21, of Warren and the wounding of another man.



Jackson was found shot to death about 2 a.m. in a running car in a field in Bennington Avenue. The other victim ran from the car after he was shot and was found at a nearby home.



Police said Hopkins was in the back seat with Moore and another man when they fired several shots at Jackson, who was in the front seat, and the driver of the car. The third man in the back seat, Brian Donlow, 25, was found guilty of aggravated murder in a bench trial earlier this year.



Police used ballistic evidence they collected at the crime scene to link the three defendants to the crime scene as well as DNA.



Hopkins and Donlow were also both convicted of the June 2018 murder of a man at the Plaza View apartment complex. Both men were sentenced to 21 years to life in prison in that case.

Hopkins turned down a plea bargain Thursday in the case.