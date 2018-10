Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) - An accused rapist indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals in Akron picked up 22-year-old Kendrick Mickel on Thursday.

Mickel is facing two charges of rape and one charge of gross sexual imposition.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

No other information on his case was available.