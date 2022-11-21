STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – A Greenville man is facing charges connected to a drug overdose in Mercer County earlier this year.

Andrew Thomas Delucia, Jr., 44, faces charges of criminal use of a communication facility, aggravated assault, simple assault, drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture and delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver charges. The charges were filed Friday in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Delucia is accused of supplying the drugs that killed Michael Grinnell on May 14 in the Borough of Stoneboro. Grinnell was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a home and was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

A toxicology exam showed that Grinnell had high levels of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

Police said they found text messages between Grinnell and Delucia, which showed that Delucia had been discussing the sale of drugs to Grinnell on the day before his death, the criminal complaint stated.

Investigators said a witness also told them that Delucia admitted to selling Grinnell the drugs that killed him but said Delucia didn’t seem to care about Grinnell’s death. The witness said Delucia has been selling heroin and meth in the area for a long time, according to the complaint.

Delucia has been in the Mercer County Jail, where he was booked Nov. 7 on drug possession charges.

Delucia’s arraignment for the new charges is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 17 before Judge Ronald Amrhein, Jr.