Accused Cleveland-area robber who skipped out on job interview arrested in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An alleged bank robber from North Olmsted was arrested in Youngstown.

Bruce Morway is accused of robbing the Key Bank in North Olmsted on February 11.

Fox 8 reports that three days after the robbery, Morway walked into a Dollar General store in Youngstown and asked that they call police. He then turned himself over to Youngstown officers.

According to North Olmsted police, Morway was said to be in the area for a job interview but “decided on other plans.”

He was recognized by his parole officer after a photo of the robbery was posted on social media and the news, according to police.

Morway has since been transferred to the Cuyahoga County Jail, where he is being held on $100,000 bond.