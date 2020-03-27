Breaking News
Accudose Pharmacy to deliver prescription meds to patients across Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Accudose Pharmacy announced Friday that they will be delivering insulin and over-the-counter medications to patients’ homes across Ohio.

Accudose said they are doing free home deliveries so older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions can avoid pharmacies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Medication will be delivered in easy-to-open, multi-dose packaging sorted by time of day at the same price as the patient’s current pharmacy.

The pharmacy said they accept most insurance plans and will work with insurers to process early refills.

For more information, contact the pharmacy toll-free at 888-222-6185, locally at 330-953-1171 or online at www.AccudoseRx.com.

