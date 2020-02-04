Acclaimed Dance Theatre of Harlem to perform in Youngstown

In 1971, "The New York Times" called Dance Theatre of Harlem “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The acclaimed Dance Theatre of Harlem will be performing in Youngstown.

The show will be at 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12 at Powers Auditorium in Youngstown. It’s presented by Youngstown State University’s Cliffe College of Creative Arts & Communication and the Pipino Performing Arts Series.

Dance Theatre of Harlem got its start after the assassination of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Arthur Mitchell started the school with his teacher, Karel Shook. Mitchell’s idea was to offer children in the Harlem neighborhood where he grew up the opportunity to change their futures by challenging themselves against the rigors of a classical art form.

Two years after its founding, in 1971, “The New York Times” called Dance Theatre of Harlem “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings.”

The Youngstown area has a connection to Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Stephanie Dabney, the first African-American ballet dancer to perform the title role of Firebird, was discovered at Ballet Western Reserve when she was 16.

Tickets are available at deyorpac.org, by calling 330-744-0264, or at the door.

Parking is available in adjacent lots. More information is available by calling the Office of Community Engagement and Events at 330-941-2307.

Powers Auditorium is located in the DeYor Performing Arts Center, at 260 W. Federal Street in Youngstown.