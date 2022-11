YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident with injuries was blocking part of I-680 Friday morning.

I-680 NB was closed near the South Avenue exit for a one-vehicle crash with only minor injuries, according to Youngstown Police on the scene. The interstate has reopened as of 9:45 a.m.

Youngstown police are advising people to drive slowly and carefully on the slick roads this morning.