FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that three people were taken by medical helicopter from the scene of a crash on Interstate 79 in Mercer County.

The crash happened at the bridge that carries Route 58 over the interstate.

I-79 is closed from the I-80 eastbound on-ramp (I-80, Exit 19A) to I-79 southbound Exit 113 (Route 208/Route 258, Grove City).

I-80 traffic, both eastbound and westbound, cannot access I-79 southbound at the interchange.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Two medical helicopters were called to the area.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

We will continue to provide the latest updates.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.