Accident sends First News reporter to hospital in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The reporter that covers Trumbull County for WKBN 27 First News was hospitalized earlier Friday after her station car was in an accident in Warren.

Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley was hurt but is expected to recover.

The accident happened at the corner of East Market Street and Eastland Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

She was driving a WYTV news car because WKBN shares resources with that station.

According to police, the station car was rear-ended by a box truck and pushed into another car in front of it.

It is unknown at this time if any charges will be filed.

Tonight, all of us here at WKBN and WYTV are thinking about Nadine Grimley and wishing her a speedy recovery.