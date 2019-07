It happened at the corner of Glenwood and Ridge avenues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle flipped on its roof, temporarily blocking traffic at the corner of Glenwood and Ridge avenues Wednesday morning.

The accident happened about 7:45 a.m.

The driver took his eyes off the road and went off the road, hitting a pole, according to investigators at the scene.

The vehicle took down a telephone pole and power lines.

The driver appeared to have minor injuries, but he went to the hospital to get checked out.