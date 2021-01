East and westbound lanes are closed from exit four in Hermitage to exit 15.

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Interstate 80 near mile marker 12 is closed in both directions due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.

East and westbound lanes are closed from exit four in Hermitage to exit 15 in Mercer.

According to PSP, there is no estimated time of lanes reopening. Drivers headed that direction should seek alternate routes.

