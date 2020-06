The truck did not lose its load and the driver was not injured

DEERFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Route 14 in Deerfield is closed to traffic after an accident Tuesday evening.

A semi-truck hauling sugar went off the side of the road and tipped over. The truck did not lose its load and the driver was not injured.

Route 14 is closed between Smith Goshen and Middletown roads while the accident is cleared.