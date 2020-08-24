Coroner called to high-speed crash that closed road in northern Trumbull County

One person was thrown from the car when it went airborne and rolled over

JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident in Trumbull County Monday morning. The coroner has been called.

It’s happening near the intersection of Ridge Road and State Route 88 in Johnston Township.

Highway Patrol said a car was speeding on Route 11 north, going over 100 miles per hour at times.

The driver got off at Ridge Road and lost control. The car went airborne and rolled over.

One person was thrown from the car.

Ridge Road is closed north of Route 88.

