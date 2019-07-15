Highway Patrol: Truck driver killed in Vienna rollover crash

The truck's driver was pronounced dead at the scene

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Vienna Township.

Troopers said a commercial truck was headed north on Route 11 around 2:15 p.m. when it went off the left side of the road, hit part of a bridge and rolled over.

The truck’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released.

The accident caused several traffic backups.

Highway Patrol closed Route 82 East and West, as well as Route 11 South.

Troopers also closed the entrance and exit for Tibbetts-Wick Road, which goes onto Route 11.

Both northbound lanes are open on Route 11.