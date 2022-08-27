MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One lane has been blocked on the 6000 block of State Route 46 due to an accident.

As of 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol was on the scene investigating.

Cortland EMTS took one person to the hospital, though their condition is unknown. It appears that they walked out into the road, according to OSHP, but the incident remains under investigations.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The road is expected to reopen shortly.