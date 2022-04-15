GROVE CITY, Penn. (WKBN) — An accident on Thursday is being investigated involving a vehicle hitting a building at 301 N. Broad Street.

Around 10 p.m., the vehicle, operated by a 17-year-old girl, was backing out of her spot in the parking lot at 100 Spruce Street when her foot, unable to stop accelerating, became stuck, according to a report from Grove City police. She backed across the road and straight into a building.

The building was damaged in the process. Further details were not immediately available on Friday morning.

No injuries were reported during the accident.