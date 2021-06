COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana fire and police responded to an accident at the intersection of routes 14 and 164 around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

A driver failed to yield when making a left turn onto Route 164 from Route 14 and hit another car at an angle.

Police said one driver was hurt but not transported.

The intersection was blocked off for about 40 minutes while the cars were towed away and engine fluid was cleaned up.

The intersection has since reopened.