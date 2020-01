Traffic is backed up on Interstate 680, near the Route 711 Connector in Youngstown

An accident in the northbound lanes has traffic moving slowly in the area of the crash.

Witnesses said one vehicle was involved in the crash and that the driver may have hit a concrete wall. They said the driver appeared to be initially unresponsive.