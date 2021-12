(WKBN) — According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, there is an accident at the Ohio Turnpike that is blocking all westbound lanes Thursday evening.

The turnpike says to expect delays for travelers entering Ohio and asks them to consider an alternate route. The eastbound lanes are open.

The accident happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. As of 6:45 p.m., the right westbound lane is reopened and traffic is moving.