HERSHEY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania State Patrol is offering a program to older teens who are interested in law enforcement.

The Hill Impact Program is a 15-week program for teens 15 to 18 years old. It shows kids what it’s like to be a trooper by providing one-on-one interaction with PSP troopers while learning about law enforcement, crime codes, rules of criminal procedures, physical fitness and more.

Teenagers interested in a career in law enforcement are encouraged to enroll in the free program.

The program takes place at the PSP Academy, known as The Hill, in Hershey, Pa. Participants meet once a week for two hours in the evening and one Saturday a month for three hours.

Any teen who has a serious interest in attending is encouraged to contact Trooper Clint Long no later than January 7, 2022, at ra-sprecruiter-acad@pa.gov or 717-497-4577. Class size is limited.

The FBI also offers a Future Agents in Training Academy in Cleveland. The program allows high school students an opportunity to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI.

Students are provided with several presentations on topics including terrorism, cybercrime, public corruption, polygraph exams, evidence response, SWAT, and the day-to-day operations of a typical FBI office. Students also learn from special agents, intelligence analysts, language specialists, and professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases.

The next training session is scheduled for June 14-17. Applications are being accepted through Jan. 31, 2022.