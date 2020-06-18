Live Now
Academic Distress Commission overseeing Youngstown Schools gains new member

Jen Kluchar will be sworn in this Thursday

Jen Kluchar, newest Youngstown Academic Distress Commission member

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield School Board member who is also a teacher in the Youngstown City School District has a new position.

On Wednesday, Jen Kluchar was named the newest member of the Academic Distress Commission that oversees the Youngstown Schools.

She was appointed by Youngstown School Board President Brenda Kimble with the approval of the rest of the board.

Kimble requested that Kluchar be sworn in at Thursday’s ADC meeting.

Kimble called Kluchar a “well respected, data-driven educator who’s not afraid to speak her mind.”

Kluchar replaces Vince Shivers.

