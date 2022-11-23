YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking to dismiss charges of felonious assault against a Youngstown man because the victim refuses to show up in court.

Without the victim, the motion said, prosecutors have no case because she is the sole witness in the case against Larnell Hall, 38.

Hall was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felonious assault and two first degree misdemeanor counts of domestic violence. He was free on $24,000 bond, but that bond was revoked Oct. 26 after prosecutors filed a motion with Judge Anthony D’Apolito asking to revoke the bond, but court records do not list a reason why. Hall is presently in the Mahoning County jail.

Hall was charged with a Nov. 24, 2021, assault on his girlfriend at her Boardman home in the 4800 block of Erie Street. Because she was receiving medical treatment, police were not notified until the next day, when they were called to take a report at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Reports said she had been arguing with Hall when he punched her in the face, which broke her orbital bone and that she would need surgery for the bone as well as oral surgery for other injuries.

Two days later, police were called to the woman’s home and she told them Hall had come there and threatened her while she was in her car. He left before police arrived.

The motion to dismiss said the victim in the case has missed three court appearances, appointments with prosecutors and has moved and not provided a new address.

The victim knows of the court dates because she is in “constant contact” with Hall while he has been in jail, the motion said.

Prosecutors asked to dismiss the case without prejudice, which means charges can be refiled at a later date.