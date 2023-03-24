YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured late Thursday after about 50 shots were fired at a South Side home.

Officers were called about 10:15 p.m. for gunfire in the 200 block of Potomac Avenue and found 48 total shell casings in the street, reports said. Reports said there were 28 casings from an AK-47-type semiautomatic rifle, 17 casings from an unknown type of rifle and three 9mm shell casings.

A home was also damaged by gunfire and pockmarked by bullet holes.

A woman and three children, ages 6, 7 and 15 were inside at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

On Wednesday, a house on Douglas Avenue was damaged by multiple rifle rounds twice within 24 hours, and police also collected about 20 shell casings from East Boston Avenue and Cottage Grove after people in two cars were shooting at each other.