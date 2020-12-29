AAA warns against driving hungover during New Year’s celebrations

It can take 75 to 90 minutes or longer for the body to eliminate the alcohol contained in one standard-sized drink

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the New Year approaches, AAA East Central wants to remind everyone of the dangers of driving with a hangover.

“Driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after having a few drinks,” said Lori Cook, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “After a night of drinking, many people will wake up with alcohol still in their blood, or they will wake up tired and disoriented.”

According to the AAA DUI Justice Link, a resource to help reduce impaired driving, the only thing that will sober somebody up is time. It can take 75 to 90 minutes or longer for the body to eliminate the alcohol contained in one standard-sized drink.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, hangover symptoms peak when the blood alcohol concentration in the body returns to near zero.

Symptoms can last 24 hours or longer, and can include:

Fatigue and weakness

Headaches and muscle aches

Nausea and stomach pain

Poor or decreased sleep

Dehydration

Vertigo

Sensitivity to light and sound

Anxiety

Irritability

Increased blood pressure