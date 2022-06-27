(WKBN) – It was another weekend of airline flight delays and cancellations and Monday wasn’t much better.

According to the website FlightAware.com, at least 1,600 scheduled flights were delayed around the country Monday, and roughly 700 were canceled.

More than 30 of those affected flights were at Pittsburgh International and Cleveland-Hopkins airports.

Officials with AAA suggest that travelers plan ahead before leaving in case their itineraries are abruptly changed.

“With that in mind, you’re gonna wanna be flexible, and you’re gonna wanna understand that. A lot of those things are in high demand. Availability may be limited, and pricing may be impacted accordingly,” said Jim Garrity, of AAA.

For those flights made directly through airlines, travelers will need to contact the airline to update their plans. Garrity suggests talking with a travel agent in advance of your trip so that if changes are needed, they can help.