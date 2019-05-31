AAA says Friday marks ‘100 Deadliest Days’

(WKBN) – Friday marks the start of what Triple-A calls the “100 Deadliest Days.”

Over the past five years, the company says nearly 3,500 people died in crashes involving teen drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. An average of almost 700 people died each year in crashes involving teen drivers. The summer vacation months are considered the deadliest days for teen drivers in the US.

Some automakers are introducing new technology to cut down on teen driver distractions and improve safety.

Chevy says they have, “teen driver” technology and a feature called “buckle to drive.’ The program starts when a teen driver enters the car with a pre-programmed key fob when the driver pushes on the break to shift, the shifter will be locked.

Other car makers have technology that can be used for teens.

Ford’s MyKey system allows parents to limit vehicle speed and the audio system volume.

Hyundai and VW both have curfew alert systems that can send a text or email if the car is being driven after a specific time.

CNET Editor at Large Brian Cooley says the technology is a ‘no brainer’ for car makers.

“It’s easy for them to offer this at minimal cost and they get a lot of kudos from buyers in the new market and a lot of families that will say, ‘I want that car versus the one that I perceive as being less safe.'”

In testing, Chevy says its buckle to drive technology increased seatbelt use by 16%. They say it was designed to give parents some peace of mind.