(WKBN) – The snow flurries we saw over the weekend are just another not-so-subtle reminder that winter weather is right around the corner, and experts say now is the time to get ready.

This is “Winter Safety Awareness Week, and those who watch over the motoring public suggest we should take time to prepare for what may be coming over the next several months.

AAA Director Jim Garrity said that means making sure your car or truck is ready for the colder conditions, including making sure your vehicle’s battery is in good condition.

“Dead batteries in the winter are by far AAA’s number one call at AAA East. Last year alone, responded to a quarter of a million dead battery calls. The majority of those come in the winter months,” he said.

Garrity also suggests drivers keep an emergency kit in their vehicles. You should include small snow shovels, blankets and bottled water in case you find yourself stuck somewhere.