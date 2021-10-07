AAA launches driving education program in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Motor and travel club AAA introduced a new driving program to the Niles area. The program started earlier this month.

Teen drivers in Ohio are required to get eight hours of training with a licensed school instructor before taking their test. Being taught by a driving instructor rather than a parent is proven to make kids better drivers.

“Parents get nervous and aren’t able to teach their kids or don’t want to. Being with an instructor is more of a teacher atmosphere and provides more instruction to the student and usually they are more willing to listen and pay attention,” said Kevin Andrews, director of driver education.

More information about the AAA driving program can be found online or call 330-652-6466.