NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — AAA is working to help combat identity theft by holding a free local shredding event.

People can bring their documents to be shredded during the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 9 at AAA’s Niles branch, located at 937 Youngstown Warren Rd.

AAA members in the area are invited to bring up to five storage boxes (non-members, three boxes) filled with paperwork containing personally identifiable information including names, birthdates, account numbers, etc., for free on-site shredding. All shredded materials will be recycled.

Items to bring to the shredding event include the following: