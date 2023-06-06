NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — AAA is working to help combat identity theft by holding a free local shredding event.
People can bring their documents to be shredded during the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 9 at AAA’s Niles branch, located at 937 Youngstown Warren Rd.
AAA members in the area are invited to bring up to five storage boxes (non-members, three boxes) filled with paperwork containing personally identifiable information including names, birthdates, account numbers, etc., for free on-site shredding. All shredded materials will be recycled.
Items to bring to the shredding event include the following:
- Credit card offers
- Bank statements
- Old checkbooks
- Tax forms and other paperwork
- Medical records
- Credit reports
- Personal records
- Insurance records
- Financial statements