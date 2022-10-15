(WKBN) – With the potential of snow in the forecast in the coming days, it means winter is fast approaching.

AAA says now is the time to get your car ready for the season.

October is AAA car care month. Experts say now is the time to check in with your car’s maintenance before it’s too late. Take a look at wiper blades, tires and top off fluids like coolant and washer fluid. But, AAA says one of the most important thing to have checked is your car’s battery.

“Last year AAA East Central responded to almost 265,000 battery related calls. So it obviously is a problem for motorists. Have that battery checked, especially if it’s more than three years old,” said Lynda Lambert, AAA safety advisor.

Locally, AAA is hosting a free battery check on Tuesday at their office in Niles. It will go from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. If your car battery needs replaced, technicians can replace on-site for an additional fee.

Tires are also very important. Lambert says you can do a tread check at home, and it’s super simple. All you need is a quarter. Take it and stick the coin into the tread with Washington’s Head upside down. If you can see any of his head, it is time to consider new tires.

Besides maintenance, you’ll want to begin packing a winter emergency kit for the car.

“A strobe light, a warning light, some sort of warning triangle, so if you’re stopped along the roadside, especially at night, other vehicles can see you as they approach,” said Lambert.

This is a great reminder as Saturday is National Move-Over Day. It is the law in both Ohio and Pa. to slow down and/or move over when a vehicle is stopped on the side of the road.

Experts say it’s not just a law but the difference between life and death.

AAA also reminds everyone to allow extra time on the road when winter weather strikes. Slowing down can also help keep gas in your tank.

For more information, you can visit AAA’s website.