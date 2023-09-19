YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After a summer full of car thefts around the Valley, AAA will be offering a free service to help dissuade criminals from stealing your car.

The organization will be providing free vehicle identification number (VIN) etchings on all windows to help deter thieves.

Technicians will administer an acid-based solution in a customized stencil to permanently “etch” a vehicle’s VIN on all of its windows, making it a less likely target for theft. The solution lightly marks the top layers of glass but does not weaken the windows.

Two workshops will be held this month in the Valley:

Niles AAA Branch – located at 937 Youngstown Warren Road – on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Boardman AAA Branch – located at 1275 Boardman-Canfield Road – on Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to law enforcement, many thieves have become wary of vehicles that are VIN-etched because they are less profitable during resale. Before a stolen vehicle can be resold, the VIN number has to be illegally changed. If its windows are VIN-etched, the glass needs to be stripped and replaced, and when added together, the cost can cut into any profit that a thief would receive.

The service is free of cost and you do not need to be a AAA member to take part.