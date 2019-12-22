A Youngstown ministry serves their community a free Christmas dinner

New Vision New Hope Ministry on Everett Avenue welcomed everyone to their Sunday service with a meal to follow

Youngstown ministry New Vision New Hope served their community a free Christmas dinner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, a ministry in Youngstown served 500 community members a free Christmas dinner.

New Vision New Hope Ministry on Everett Avenue welcomed everyone to their Sunday service.

The dinner was held directly after the service.

Their motto is to offer a hand up, not a handout because too many handouts can be a bad thing.

“They’ll never do it for themselves. They won’t look to advance. They’ll just always say, well, I can go to this church or do this or that instead of doing it for yourself,” said Roslyn Sewell, one of the volunteers.

The ministry is also a distributing point for Toys for Tots.

On Sunday, they also handed out over 300 toys.

